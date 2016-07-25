Everyone's making fun of Pokémon Go's Team Instinct leader

There's been heated debate during the past two weeks over which of Pokémon Go's three teams - Instinct, Mystic, and Valor - are the best. Obviously it's Mystic, but we learned today that Team Instinct really has it rough.

Designs for each of the three teams' leaders have finally been unveiled, and the consensus is that Mystic and Valor are run by badasses, while Instinct is run by a total dweeb. The internet has come to a consensus on this, and as such, a meme has been born.

Some people are making fun of Instinct's leader, Spark, on his lameness alone.





I can tell Spark tries so hard, to be hip and happenin, to be the very best but at the bottom of the stairs misses the last step and eats it - Booger Flicker (@JAPANESEYURIS) July...

