Samsung delaying some Galaxy Note 7 shipments amid reports of exploding batteries

Samsung has a hit a snag with its well-received new Galaxy Note 7, according to Reuters. The phone maker is delaying shipments of the device to perform more quality control tests on the device. This comes after user reports of exploding batteries. This could cause some serious problems for Samsung, which said last week demand for the Galaxy Note 7 has vastly exceeded supply since going on sale earlier this month.

"Shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 are being delayed due to additional tests being conducted for product quality," a Samsung representative told Reuters in a statement. Samsung is not explicitly saying it's looking into battery issues. The company is also not saying which models of the phone are delayed. In North America, the...

